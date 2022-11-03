Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €76.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

