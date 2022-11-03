Comparing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 31.38% 10.51% 1.18% Veritex 33.87% 10.70% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.14 $202.82 million $2.87 11.55 Veritex $374.89 million 4.40 $139.58 million $2.80 10.91

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Banking System and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33 Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Columbia Banking System on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder, and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; long-term care, and life and disability insurance solutions; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement, and investment agency and charitable management. It operates a network of 153 branch locations, including 68 in the state of Washington, 59 in Oregon, 15 in Idaho, and 11 in California. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

