Comparing MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Enzo Biochem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.69 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 0.97 -$18.26 million ($0.37) -5.76

Profitability

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

This table compares MDxHealth and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Enzo Biochem -17.06% -21.26% -12.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.29%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

