Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

CRK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 382.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

