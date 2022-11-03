Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.54% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

