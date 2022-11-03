Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $24.10. Confluent shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 22,411 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Confluent Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $58,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

