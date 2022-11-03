Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,520 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Nuvei worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 645,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $38,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Nuvei Stock Down 6.8 %

Nuvei stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.