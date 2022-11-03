Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,550 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of BEP opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

