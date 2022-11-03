Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,609 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.74% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Articles

