Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 442,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

