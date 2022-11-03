Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $31.72 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 587,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($58.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.4 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

NYSE BUD opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

