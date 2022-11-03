Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $183.88 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

