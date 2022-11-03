Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 507,297 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,297 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

