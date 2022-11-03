Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 85,149 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,149 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of CyberArk Software worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.