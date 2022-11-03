Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.