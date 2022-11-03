Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 158,786 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,786 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.5 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.