ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

