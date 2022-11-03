CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CEIX opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.