Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $169.93 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $169.93 million and approximately $725,174.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003305 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
