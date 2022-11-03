Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Automatic Data Processing 0 6 2 0 2.25

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 187.73%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $240.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.18 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -14.92 Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.98 $2.95 billion $7.23 32.84

This table compares LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52% Automatic Data Processing 17.93% 80.50% 5.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

