Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $270.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day moving average is $313.52. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.