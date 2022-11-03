Cormark Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$145.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.08.
TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE TFII opened at C$125.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
