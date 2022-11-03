Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE OFC opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

