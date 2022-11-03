Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

CRVS remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 137,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,126. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

