Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CMRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 743,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

