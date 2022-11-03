Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Costamare Stock Performance
CMRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 743,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

