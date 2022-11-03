Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.51 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

