Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,221 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

