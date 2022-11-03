COTI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.39 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,317.04 or 0.31210802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012190 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.