Counos X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $274,925.00 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.64 or 0.00092687 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $334.02 million and $274,925.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Counos X

Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is medium.com/@counosplatform.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

