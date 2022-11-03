Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of REVHU remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

