Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,090 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

STOK traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,847. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $501.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

