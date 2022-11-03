Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Stock Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 5.56% of BrainsWay worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWAY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.42.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

