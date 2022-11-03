Cowen AND Company LLC Has $45.50 Million Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 4.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Establishment Labs by 23.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 8,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.