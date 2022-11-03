Cowen AND Company LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Switch by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Stock Performance

NYSE SWCH remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,229. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Switch Announces Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

