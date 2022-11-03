Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 4,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

