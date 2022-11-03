Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Vault at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $21,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 7,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,165. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475 over the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

