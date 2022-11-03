Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 70,657 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.25% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.