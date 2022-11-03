Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 1,067,486 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,486 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 5.84% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

FULC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 720.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

