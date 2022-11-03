Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 86,737 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,737 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 11,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,232. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

