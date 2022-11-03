Cowen Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Market Perform

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $295.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

