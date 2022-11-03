Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

MTCH opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $164.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Match Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Match Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Match Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

