Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.15.
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.5 %
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
