Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.15.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.5 %

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

