Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($59.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Down 0.2 %

BN stock opened at €50.04 ($50.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.55. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($72.13).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.