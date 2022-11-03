Critical Analysis: Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) vs. Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG)

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayside Technology Group and Smart Card Marketing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayside Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Wayside Technology Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wayside Technology Group is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $282.58 million 0.00 $9.20 million $2.57 N/A Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayside Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 4.02% 21.67% 6.24% Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayside Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

(Get Rating)

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc., doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution. It also provides VelocityMPOS, a customizable EMV MPOS solution for Retail or ‘On the Go business'; and Articul8te.com for individuals and businesses to create and publish articles. In addition, the company offers advisory and product development services. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Quotientica Pvt Ltd. to deliver an AI driven fraud detection system to banks and financial institutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. is a former subsidiary of Performance Optician Software Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.