Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Up 2.7%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Crossroads Impact Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

About Crossroads Impact

(Get Rating)

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.