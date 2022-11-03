CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Price Up 3,999,900%

Shares of CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) rose 3,999,900% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.00 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

