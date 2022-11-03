Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.17. 32,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,726,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

