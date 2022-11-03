CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-$1.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

