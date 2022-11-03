Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 860,561 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

