Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $130.12 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

